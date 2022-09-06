Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 7
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

GOLF
10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. ---

