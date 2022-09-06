|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, September 7
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
|GOLF
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. ---
