Friday, June 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore

MIXED MARITAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Atlanta ---

