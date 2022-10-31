Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, November 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: W. Oregon at Arizona

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

5 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

