(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Murray St. at Missouri St.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Miami at Virginia Tech

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Indiana at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 1, Round of 16

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Guatemala vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video