|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 21
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Xavier
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Murray St. at Missouri St.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Miami at Virginia Tech
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 1, Round of 16
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Guatemala vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
|3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds ---
