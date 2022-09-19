Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 20
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Minnesota at Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

TBS — St. Louis at San Diego

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds ---

