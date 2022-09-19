|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 20
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Minnesota at Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
TBS — St. Louis at San Diego
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
|7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds ---
