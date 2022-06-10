Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.

FISHING
9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

10 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6:15 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Sunday, June 12
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

12 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BOWLING
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.

CYCLING
8:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped)

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

12 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland

11 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS
12 p.m.

ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Tags

Trending Video