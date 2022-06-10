|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, June 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
|FISHING
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|10 a.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
|9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|6:15 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal
|7:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)
|USFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
|5 p.m.
USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala. ---
|Sunday, June 12
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|12 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.
|CYCLING
|8:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped)
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|12 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle
|1 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland
|11 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC
|SPECIAL OLYMPICS
|12 p.m.
ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|3 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
|USFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.