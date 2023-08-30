(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 31
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest
FS1 — Kent St. at UCF
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NC State vs. UConn
8 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Utah
FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota
SECN — South Dakota at Missouri
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Arkansas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, Toulouse, France
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, Toulouse, France
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Connecticut
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas
