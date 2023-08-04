(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
8 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
IFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Toronto at Boston
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
10 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney
5 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game
_____
Sunday, August 6
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final
TRIATHLON
1 p.m.
CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at New York
