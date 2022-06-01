|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, Oklahoma City
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, Oklahoma City
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|2 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, First Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas OR Minnesota at Detroit (1 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Baltimore
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Seville, Spain
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
|10 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.