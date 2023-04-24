Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — East Carolina at NC State
6 p.m.
SECN — Louisville at Kentucky
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
GOLF — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championship
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5
8 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
7 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
