Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 7
CHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.

NHLN — EV Zug at Mountfield HK

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John's

FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Penn at Villanova

ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia

SECN — E. Kentucky at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Dayton at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — Manhattan at Providence

FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Florida

ESPNU — Arizona St. at SMU

PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington St.

SECN — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Columbus

9 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Vegas ---

Tags

Trending Video