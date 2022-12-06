|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, December 7
|CHL HOCKEY
|10:30 a.m.
NHLN — EV Zug at Mountfield HK
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
FS1 — DePaul at St. John's
FS2 — Siena at Georgetown
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Penn at Villanova
ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia
SECN — E. Kentucky at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Dayton at Virginia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
FS1 — Manhattan at Providence
FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at Florida
ESPNU — Arizona St. at SMU
PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington St.
SECN — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Iowa
|GOLF
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at New York
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Columbus
|9 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Vegas ---
