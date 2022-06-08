Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals ---

Tags

Trending Video