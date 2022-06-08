|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 9
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals ---
