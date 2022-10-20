|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 21
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne
|1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne
|BOXING
|8:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.
|COLLEGE FIED HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
|5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
|7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|FIGURE SKATING
|6:30 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
|9:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.