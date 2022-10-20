Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 21
AUTO RACING
2:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne

BOXING
8:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FIED HOCKEY
3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING
6:30 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

9:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals ---

