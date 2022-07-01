Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 2
3ICE HOCKEY
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong

11 p.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

7:20 a.m.

ESPN2 — W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.

7 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

12 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)

3 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

9 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State

TENNIS
7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

12 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

2 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special ---

Sunday, July 3
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at Orlando

TENNIS
7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

12 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

5 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

USFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

2 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta

5 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Los Angeles ---

