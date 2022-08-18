Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BANANA BALL BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at California

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams

RUGBY (MEN'S)
3 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland

SAILING
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women's French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women's French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals ---

