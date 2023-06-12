(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, June 13
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at New York
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Phoenix
