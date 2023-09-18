(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 19
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, Group E, Rome
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2
9 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2
