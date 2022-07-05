Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong

BOWLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Cleveland at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England

ESPNU — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England

TENNIS
7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Minnesota

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Las Vegas ---

