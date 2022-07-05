|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, July 6
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong
|BOWLING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Cleveland at Detroit (1 p.m.)
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England
ESPNU — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Las Vegas ---
