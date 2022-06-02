|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, June 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, Auburn, Ala.
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, College Park, Md.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.
|1 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Statesboro, Ga.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, Corvallis, Ore.
|5 p.m.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 1
|6 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arizona, Coral Gables Regional, Game 1, Miami
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 1
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|2 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Austin at Houston
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, Barcelona, Spain
|TENNIS
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
|10 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals
|USFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.