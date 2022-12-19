|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, December 20
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
|6 p.m.
BTN — Elon at Indiana
CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama
|7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona
|8 p.m.
BTN — UIC at Northwestern
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New York
|9 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Denver
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:55 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons ---
