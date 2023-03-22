Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

5:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., Sweet Sixteen, New York

6:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas

7:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Tennessee, Sweet Sixteen, New York

8:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Michigan vs. Boston U., Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State., Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Canisius vs. Minnesota, Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.

FIGURE SKATING

5 a.m.

USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men’s Short, Saitama, Japan

7 a.m.

USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Pairs Free, Saitama, Japan (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women’s Free, Saitama, Japan

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 2, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

5 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs, Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.

11 p.m. 

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona (Split Squad) vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

5 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Orlando

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, Group H

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: England at Italy, Group C

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Finland at Denmark, Group H (Taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

