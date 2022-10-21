Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 22
AUTO RACING
3 a.m.

FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Houston at Navy

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN — Washington at California

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

7 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

6 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Montréal

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India

9:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals ---

Sunday, October 23
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

6 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

9 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final ---

