|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 27
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
|7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto
|6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.