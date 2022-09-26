Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 27
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds --- 

