Saturday, August 27
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING
9:30 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV

ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Wyoming at Illinois

FS1 — UConn at Utah St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU

ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta

7:15 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — San Diego at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Denver at Colorado

CYCLING
9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark

12 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.)

HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (3 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney

2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped) ---

Sunday, August 28
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

1 p.m.

CNBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Wake Forest

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Iowa

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Villanova at California

5 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Syracuse

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Virginia Tech at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

SECN — Ohio at Kentucky

CYCLING
9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Miami

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

RODEO
11:30 a.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

2 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:15 p.m.

FS2 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica

8:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1 ---

