|Saturday, August 27
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|6 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BOXING
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky
|11:30 a.m.
FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV
ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.
|3 p.m.
BTN — Wyoming at Illinois
FS1 — UConn at Utah St.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU
ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta
|7:15 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — San Diego at Texas A&M
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
|7 p.m.
BTN — Texas at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Denver at Colorado
|CYCLING
|9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|12 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.)
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle
|NFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta
|5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati
|8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
|2 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
|SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped) ---
|Sunday, August 28
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|1 p.m.
CNBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Wake Forest
|3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Iowa
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Villanova at California
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Syracuse
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Virginia Tech at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.
|1 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
SECN — Ohio at Kentucky
|CYCLING
|9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan
|6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Miami
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
|RODEO
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest
|2 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5:15 p.m.
FS2 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica
|8:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica
|SOFTBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1 ---
