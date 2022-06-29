Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton

CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers

TENNIS
5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

5 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London ---

