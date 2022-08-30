|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, August 31
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2 ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.