Wednesday, August 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2 ---

