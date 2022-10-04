|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, October 5
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at UCF
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Auburn at LSU
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds ---
