Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 5
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at UCF

COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at LSU

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds ---

Trending Video