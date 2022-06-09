Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

BOXING
7 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Men's), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Dallas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix ---

Tags

Trending Video