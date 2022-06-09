|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, June 10
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 1
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 1
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Men's), Eugene, Ore.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Dallas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix ---
