|Friday, July 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|CYCLING
|8:30 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas
NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota
