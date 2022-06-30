Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING
8:30 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS
5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas

NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota ---

Tags

Trending Video