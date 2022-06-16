|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, June 17
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|12:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|3:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.