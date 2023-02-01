|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, February 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — FAU at UAB
ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern
ESPNU — High Point at UNC-Asheville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at BYU
ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita St.
ESPNU — UTEP at Middle Tennessee
FS1 — Washington at UCLA
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
ESPNU — San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal)
FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan
|6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
ESPN — Maryland at Iowa
|8 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Axe Metro Classic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. LA Lumiere (Ind.), Union, N.J.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC Series: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Academy (Fla.), Bradenton, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Cleveland
|9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Milwaukee
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: AFC vs. NFC Events, Las Vegas
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Early Rounds
|1 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals ---
