Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 18
3ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

7 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING
8 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown

SAILING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Sunday, June 19
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
9 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England

SAILING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

4 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

1 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Washington

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---

