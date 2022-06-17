|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, June 18
|3ICE HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
|7 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
|10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
|CFL FOOTBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
|HORSE RACING
|8 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Detroit
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown
|SAILING
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
|SOFTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
|5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris
|USFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---
|Sunday, June 19
|AUTO RACING
|10:30 a.m.
CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)
|11:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|12:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)
|2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|9 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England
|SAILING
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United
|4 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
|SOFTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
|1 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Washington
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---
