|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 16
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final
|1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, Preliminary Final
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney
|10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Port Adelaide
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Western at Hawthorn
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
|6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston
|9:15 p.m.
APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.