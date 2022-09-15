Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, Preliminary Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Port Adelaide

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Western at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING
4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Wisconsin

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston

9:15 p.m.

APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada ---

Tags

Trending Video