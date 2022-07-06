Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong

BOWLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR St. Louis at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

11 p.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, Montreal, Quebec

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England

TENNIS
7 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London ---

