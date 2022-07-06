|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, July 7
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong
|BOWLING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1)
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR St. Louis at Atlanta
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
|11 p.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, Montreal, Quebec
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.