Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 1
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF
6 p.m.

TNT — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TRU — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at NY Yankees

NHL HOCKEY
7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, Glasgow, Scotland

FS1 — CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, London

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at New York ---

Tags

Trending Video