|Wednesday, June 1
|COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
|GOLF
|6 p.m.
TNT — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TRU — Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at NY Yankees
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, Glasgow, Scotland
FS1 — CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, London
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at New York
