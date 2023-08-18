(All times Eastern)
Saturday, August 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Western
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
12 p.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia
6 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
5 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
2:30 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
5 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
Sunday, August 20
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA
FIBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:05 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final
4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
5 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
10:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
12 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Washington
5 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
