|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, August 12
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at St. Kilda
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Adelaide
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 15, Seoul, South Korea
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan (Super-Bantamweights), Prescott, Ariz.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
|10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Futr vs. Team Havoc, Chicago
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent, Chicago
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|5 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Slovakia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. TBD, Final, Whitestown, Ind.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Delaware vs. TBD, Final, Bristol, Conn.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Mountain Regional: Utah vs. TBD, Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. New Jersey, Final, Bristol, Conn.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — West Regional: Hawaii vs. Arizona, Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Southwest Region vs. Southeast Region, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 284 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Cleveland at Toronto
|SOFTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Atlanta
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.