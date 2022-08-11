Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at St. Kilda

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Adelaide

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 15, Seoul, South Korea

BOXING
9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan (Super-Bantamweights), Prescott, Ariz.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Futr vs. Team Havoc, Chicago

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour Next Elite 24: Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent, Chicago

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Slovakia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. TBD, Final, Whitestown, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Delaware vs. TBD, Final, Bristol, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain Regional: Utah vs. TBD, Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. New Jersey, Final, Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Hawaii vs. Arizona, Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Southwest Region vs. Southeast Region, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 284 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Cleveland at Toronto

SOFTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Atlanta

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix ---

