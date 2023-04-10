Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at NY Mets
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Milwaukee at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Minnesota at LA Lakers, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Argentina vs. Chile, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Manchester City, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
4:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Paraguay, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Internazionale at Benfica, Quarterfinal, Leg 1 (Taped)
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.