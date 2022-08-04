Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong

GOLF
5 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC

SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Chicago ---

