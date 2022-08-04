|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, August 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
|SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
|9:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC
|SOFTBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Chicago ---
