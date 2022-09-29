|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 30
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|8 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|3:40 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|CFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at UCLA
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
|7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
|7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
|8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
|FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra'anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
|11 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal ---
