|Saturday, July 30
|3ICE HOCKEY
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada
|AMATEUR BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|7:35 a.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|GYMNASTICS
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City
|6 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore
|HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: Saratoga
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ABC — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas
ESPN — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at LA Angels
|SAILING
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston
|2 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped)
|TBT BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
|5 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Washington
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta ---
|Sunday, July 31
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London
|11 a.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia
|12 p.m.
CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
|CYCLING
|8:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|GYMNASTICS
|2 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Men's Competition, Salt Lake City
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
|SAILING
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
|SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles ---
