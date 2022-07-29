Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 30
3ICE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada

AMATEUR BASEBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

7:35 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas

BOXING
8 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City

6 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ABC — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas

ESPN — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at LA Angels

SAILING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC

9 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped)

TBT BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta ---

Sunday, July 31
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London

11 a.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia

12 p.m.

CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

CYCLING
8:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Men's Competition, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

SAILING
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

2 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles ---

