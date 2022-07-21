|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, July 22
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Richmond
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|9:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|12:15 p.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|6 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior: Semifinals, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.
|MLB BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:55 p.m.
FS2 — Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England
|TBT BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y.
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks, Round of 64, Wichita, Kan.
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|7:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago
NBATV — Connecticut at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix
|X GAMES
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---
