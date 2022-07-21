Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Richmond

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
6:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

12:15 p.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

GOLF
2 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

6 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior: Semifinals, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL
9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England

TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks, Round of 64, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago

NBATV — Connecticut at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

X GAMES
10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---

