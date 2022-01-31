  FGFTReb   
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery376-131-21-71316
Ke.Murray316-187-104-60421
Rebraca324-53-33-60311
Bohannon330-72-20-0502
Toussaint190-40-01-5220
Ulis280-77-82-5527
Kr.Murray263-71-31-4348
Perkins172-40-01-2114
C.McCaffery164-80-01-60212
Sandfort112-40-00-1015
Totals25027-7721-2814-42172286

Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (C.McCaffery 4-7, P.McCaffery 3-6, Ke.Murray 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-3, Sandfort 1-3, Toussaint 0-1, Bohannon 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Rebraca).

Turnovers: 8 (Kr.Murray 3, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca, Toussaint).

Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 3, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca).

Technical Fouls: None.

  FGFTReb   
PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harrar276-107-112-100319
Lundy427-121-13-112417
Dread413-104-42-93312
Johnson132-30-00-1114
Pickett495-161-11-72213
Sessoms284-121-21-5039
Lee276-74-55-82316
Cornwall150-20-00-1210
Dorsey70-20-00-0020
White10-00-00-0010
Totals25033-7418-2414-52122390

Percentages: FG .446, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Lundy 2-5, Dread 2-7, Pickett 2-9, Johnson 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Cornwall 0-2, Dorsey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lundy, Pickett).

Turnovers: 11 (Harrar 4, Dorsey 2, Lundy 2, Cornwall, Lee, Sessoms).

Steals: 6 (Lundy 2, Pickett 2, Dread, Sessoms).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa343212886
Penn St.3234121290

A_7,977 (15,261).

