|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|37
|6-13
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|16
|Ke.Murray
|31
|6-18
|7-10
|4-6
|0
|4
|21
|Rebraca
|32
|4-5
|3-3
|3-6
|0
|3
|11
|Bohannon
|33
|0-7
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|Toussaint
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|0
|Ulis
|28
|0-7
|7-8
|2-5
|5
|2
|7
|Kr.Murray
|26
|3-7
|1-3
|1-4
|3
|4
|8
|Perkins
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|C.McCaffery
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|12
|Sandfort
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|250
|27-77
|21-28
|14-42
|17
|22
|86
Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (C.McCaffery 4-7, P.McCaffery 3-6, Ke.Murray 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-3, Sandfort 1-3, Toussaint 0-1, Bohannon 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Rebraca).
Turnovers: 8 (Kr.Murray 3, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca, Toussaint).
Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 3, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrar
|27
|6-10
|7-11
|2-10
|0
|3
|19
|Lundy
|42
|7-12
|1-1
|3-11
|2
|4
|17
|Dread
|41
|3-10
|4-4
|2-9
|3
|3
|12
|Johnson
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Pickett
|49
|5-16
|1-1
|1-7
|2
|2
|13
|Sessoms
|28
|4-12
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|9
|Lee
|27
|6-7
|4-5
|5-8
|2
|3
|16
|Cornwall
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Dorsey
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|White
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|250
|33-74
|18-24
|14-52
|12
|23
|90
Percentages: FG .446, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Lundy 2-5, Dread 2-7, Pickett 2-9, Johnson 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Cornwall 0-2, Dorsey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lundy, Pickett).
Turnovers: 11 (Harrar 4, Dorsey 2, Lundy 2, Cornwall, Lee, Sessoms).
Steals: 6 (Lundy 2, Pickett 2, Dread, Sessoms).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa
|34
|32
|12
|8
|—
|86
|Penn St.
|32
|34
|12
|12
|—
|90
A_7,977 (15,261).
