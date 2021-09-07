|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, September 8
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 a.m.
MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---
