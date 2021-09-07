Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 8
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.

MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---

