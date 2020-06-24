Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney

BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — NC at Doosan

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Burnley

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational ---

