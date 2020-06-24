|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — NC at Doosan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:55a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Burnley
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational ---
