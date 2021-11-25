|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, November 26
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|4 p.m.
FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
SECN — North Florida at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.
FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico
|12:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force
ESPN — South Florida at UCF
|3 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
|3 p.m.
TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
|11 p.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah
|HORSE RACING
|11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|10 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.