Saturday, August 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5 p.m.

FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.

6:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING
5 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

CYCLING
7 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL
11 am.

ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

2p.m.

ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — SK at NC

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Doosan at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis

1 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

3 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
11 am.

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England

SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
2 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

1 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Sunday, August 30
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBSSN — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis. (taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA: The Indy Mile II, Indianapolis (taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)

CYCLING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles

12 p.m.

NBC — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at LG

MLB BASEBALL
12p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO
2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

7 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield

9 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wigan

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle

WNBA BASKETBALL
TBA

TBA — Connecticut vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TBA — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TBA — Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

