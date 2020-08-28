|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 29
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
|6:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BOXING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|11 am.
ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
|2p.m.
ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — SK at NC
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|11 am.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:45 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
|SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|3 p.m.
CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
|Sunday, August 30
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis. (taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA: The Indy Mile II, Indianapolis (taped)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles
|12 p.m.
NBC — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|12p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
|7 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield
|9 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wigan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|TBA
TBA — Connecticut vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
TBA — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
TBA — Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.