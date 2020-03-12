|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, March 13
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
|9:55 p.m.
ESPNEW — Formula One: Practice 3, Melbourne, Australia
|12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Melbourne, Australia
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
|CYCLING
|1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 5, 141 miles, Gannat - La Côte-Saint-André, France (taped)
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues - Apt, France (taped)
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at St. Louis
|SKIING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana ---
