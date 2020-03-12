Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, March 13
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

9:55 p.m.

ESPNEW — Formula One: Practice 3, Melbourne, Australia

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Melbourne, Australia

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

CYCLING
1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 5, 141 miles, Gannat - La Côte-Saint-André, France (taped)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues - Apt, France (taped)

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at St. Louis

SKIING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana ---

