|Saturday, June 20
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
|1 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|HORSE RACING
|8 a.m.
NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
NBC — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
|RODEO
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Watford
|8:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham
|TENNIS
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin ---
|Sunday, June 21
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
|2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
|3 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
|ESPYS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — The 2020 ESPYS
ESPN2 — The 2020 ESPYS
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
|HORSE RACING
|10 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
|RODEO
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United
|10:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
|1 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, Round Robin ---
|Monday, June 22
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lecce
|1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City ---
