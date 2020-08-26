|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, August 27
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
|AUTO RACING
|9 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — KT at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|11 am.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
