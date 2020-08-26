Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING
9 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — KT at LG

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

11 am.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

